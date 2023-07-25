BY Dayo Yussuf

When news broke of fighting in Sudan all attention focused there. People in Sudan and around the world followed blow by blow events as they happened.

Thanks to journalists who swung to action, some in the frontlines, to inform the world what was going on.

‘’I was given two hours by my editor to be at the airport and go to Sudan for the story. It was the hottest story of the moment.’’ Says Hassan, a video journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya. ‘’By the end of that day I was in Khartoum. And ready to file.’’

And that is the case with most big international stories.

How events are reported gives a perception on how things are or who is losing and who is winning in a war.

‘’The role of the media is to report as it is and also to draw the attention of the general public including international community to get to know what is happening.’’ Says Security Expert Dr, Adams Bornah.

‘’In a war situation the media is supposed to play a neutral role and they should not be touched,’’ adds Dr Adams. ‘’So they bring to the public domain what no one knows. They should not be seen to lean on any side or have personal opinions.’’

But the unfortunate thing about conflict, the story may differ but the pictures are similar.

Fighting is fighting. Famine looks like famine everywhere else. And this, according to Hassan becomes a challenge to keep the story going for too long.

‘’We have to come up with creative ways to tell the story, otherwise after a while even our viewers get fatigued,’’ he tells TRT Afrika. ‘’We have the challenge to keep people interested in the story otherwise we move on to other news,’’ he adds.

Security experts warn that losing media interest can have detrimental effect on the ground.

‘’It is important to keep the story going for the sake of the vulnerable people going through hardships. Especially women, children and people with disabilities,’’ says Dr. Adams. ‘’But if you do not highlight what is going on, those who benefit from the conflict get a free pass.’’

According to Dr Adams, the media can lose interest in a story if they are compromised or experience fatigue.

‘’You cannot be reporting on one thing over and over. We have the situation in Northern Ghana where we have along-running conflict in the region,’’ Says Dr Adams. ‘’

A lack of media attention is capable of giving a wrong impression of the true situation on the ground. ''A lot of bad things are taking place, killings, burnings and abductions. But the media at the moment is seriously disinterested,’’ he said.

‘’I think conflicts in Africa are covered differently than conflicts elsewhere,’’ video journalist Hassan said.

‘’You see, after staying a few weeks in Sudan, I had to go back to other assignments back home. But with the Rusia-Ukrain War, my organization has a team permanently based there, filing stories every day. I don’t think they will leave until they see the end of the conflict there,’’ he added.

Whether it is war or famine or any other unfortunate news, the media connects the affected people with the necessary organisations that provide help. But this also means, when the media leaves, there is a chance international interest will dwindle as well.

‘’When you have big media organizations highlighting a possible genocide or certain carnage somewhere then you will have big helpers stepping in,’’ security expert Dr. Adams said.

‘’Because the UN, or other allied agencies like the EU, the AU, ECOWAS and the rest, don’t want to be blamed that they are not doing anything, so they begin to mobilise resources. So once you don’t have an avalanche of stories descending on the UN, then they begin to look the other way,’’ he added.

It is only 100 days since the conflict in Sudan broke out. Hassan who was among the first international journalists to arrive there, has since moved to cover other stories including a music festival in Kenya.

But news consumers have also started looking for something else to watch or read about. Experts say without persistent media spotlight on Sudan, the conflict might tend to go off the radar and the victims are most likely to suffer in silence.