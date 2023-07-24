Türkiye is ready to do whatever it can to help Greece fight back its wildfires, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We sent two amphibious firefighting aircraft and a firefighting helicopter to our neighbour Greece, (which is) struggling with a huge fire," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

While quickly responding to fires in Türkiye, Erdogan said the country is also rushing to help out other countries in need.

"We convey our best wishes to our Greek neighbours, especially the people of Rhodes," he added, referring to the island off southwestern Türkiye, which has had to evacuate tens of thousands amid days of wildfires.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday thanked Türkiye for assistance, as it has struggled to fight raging wildfires since last week.

Devastating wildfires continue to sweep through the Greek islands for the sixth consecutive day, including Rhodes, a tourist hotspot.