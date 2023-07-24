TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye ready to do whatever it can to help Greece fight wildfires: Erdogan
Several countries, including Türkiye, have reached out to help Greece in extinguishing the blazes, which have burned houses and forests.
Türkiye ready to do whatever it can to help Greece fight wildfires: Erdogan
While quickly responding to fires in Türkiye, Erdogan said the country is also rushing to help out other countries in need. / Photo: AA
July 24, 2023

Türkiye is ready to do whatever it can to help Greece fight back its wildfires, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We sent two amphibious firefighting aircraft and a firefighting helicopter to our neighbour Greece, (which is) struggling with a huge fire," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

While quickly responding to fires in Türkiye, Erdogan said the country is also rushing to help out other countries in need.

"We convey our best wishes to our Greek neighbours, especially the people of Rhodes," he added, referring to the island off southwestern Türkiye, which has had to evacuate tens of thousands amid days of wildfires.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday thanked Türkiye for assistance, as it has struggled to fight raging wildfires since last week.

Devastating wildfires continue to sweep through the Greek islands for the sixth consecutive day, including Rhodes, a tourist hotspot.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us