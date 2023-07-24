Algeria has summoned the Danish and Swedish envoys to condemn desecrations of the Quran in Copenhagen and Stockholm respectively.

On Monday, Algeria’s foreign ministry said it had “summoned the Danish ambassador and the charge d'affaires at the Swedish embassy" to formally protest recent events in the two countries in which the Muslim holy book was burnt or stamped on.

Algeria also said it "firmly condemns these immoral and uncivil acts that target all that is sacred for Muslims the world over," the foreign ministry statement said.

The North African nation said it did not accept the argument that such protests were permissible in the name of freedom of expression.

"These reprehensible acts run contrary to the values of tolerance and co-existence and only serve to revive hatred and Islamophobia," Algeria said.