Türkiye strongly condemns 'vile attacks' on Quran in Denmark
Turkish Foreign Ministry calls on Copenhagen to take necessary measures to prevent such 'heinous acts'.
The statement came after attacks on the Quran persisted in Denmark's capital Copenhagen. / Photo: AA
July 24, 2023

Türkiye strongly condemned repeated "vile attacks" on the Muslim holy book the Quran, calling on Denmark in particular to take necessary measures to prevent such "heinous acts."

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the repeated vile attacks on our holy book, the Holy Quran,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Danish authorities must act within the framework of their international responsibilities and take the necessary measures to prevent these heinous acts that fuel hatred against the religion of Islam and its billions of followers,” it added in a statement.

The statement came after attacks on the Quran persisted in Denmark's capital Copenhagen, as members of the fringe group Danish Patriots, known for their anti-Islamic and ultra-nationalist stance, burned two copies of the Quran on Monday.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning or desecration, or attempts to do so, by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries.

