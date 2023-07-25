By Paula Odek

On the eve of World Drowning Prevention Day, former US President Barrack Obama’s personal chef drowned. Tafari Campbell, 45, is one of the latest victims of drowning, a problem described as a silent epidemic by experts.

Such deaths leave families and other loved ones devastated. While mourning their chef, Barrack and Michelle Obama, said that Campbell had become a beloved part of their family.

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together,” the couple said in a statement.

“In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter,' they added.

Drowning occurs when the airways of the mouth and nose are submerged in liquid, usually a body of water, leading to suffocation.

If the victim does not resurface for air, the body detects increasing carbon dioxide and decreasing oxygen levels, triggering a life-threatening breathing emergency, experts say.

Among the most vulnerable victims are children, with the highest drowning rates recorded among those aged 1 to 9 years. Overall, the WHO says more than half of deaths from drowning incidents, occur among people aged 25 and below.

Drowning ranks as the sixth leading cause of deaths worldwide for children aged 5 to 14 years. Nigerian singer Davido lost his 3-year-old child in a drowning incident in November, 2022.

Numerous less-privileged families around the world have also lost their loved ones, often without national or international attention.

Leading killer

Over 90% of these tragic incidents occur in low- and middle-income countries. The mostly young lives are usually lost due to unexpected encounters with water, leaving families and communities in sorrow and grief.

This is one of the main reasons why July 25 every year is set aside as World Drowning Prevention Day.

Effective drowning prevention interventions can significantly reduce the risks and eventually save many lives.

Swimming coaches and experts, like Sara Kariuki, raise awareness and provide essential guidance on water safety.

Kariuki's advice is simple yet critical: “No one, regardless of swimming skill level, should venture near water alone. Accidents can happen swiftly, and without support, even a small mistake can lead to dire consequences.” She however adds ‘‘knowing how to swim is a life-saving skill.’’

Water safety

Responsibility is paramount for adults engaging in water-based activities. Swimming under the influence of alcohol or drugs can impair judgment and result in life-threatening situations, experts warn.

Additionally, playing games near pools, like running, should be avoided to prevent slips and falls that could lead to drowning incidents.

Constant parental supervision is crucial in preventing drowning among children. Kariuki emphasises that parents should always accompany their children around water bodies and ''stay within arm's reach at all times.''

Even shallow water poses risks for young children, and a momentary lapse in supervision can lead to a tragedy, she adds.

To further reduce the risk of drowning, isolation fencing, which separates a swimming pool from a house and yard, is crucial.

Parents are also encouraged to avoid dressing children in blue swim kits, as it blends with the pool. Instead, opt for brightly colored swimwear.

Rescue measures

Life jackets especially for non-swimmers or inexperienced swimmers are an absolute necessity.

''If you find yourself drowning do not panic, try do a back float and shout for help,” Kariuki advises. The coach further advises against grabbing or holding on to someone else as both people may drown.

The International Committee of the Red Cross says you can help in drowning situation even while staying out of the water. In an article, the humanitarian organisation outlines some of the tips including:

. Brace yourself on a pool deck, pier surface or shoreline.

. Reach out to the person using any object that extends your reach, such as a pole, an oar, a paddle, a tree branch, a belt.

. When the person grasps the object, slowly and carefully pull him or her to safety.

. Keep your body low and lean back to avoid being pulled into the water.

Experts say rapid rescue and resuscitation of a drowning person is key to in saving lives. This is even more so when the rescuers are trained persons.

Survivors of near-drowning incidents could have permanent neurological disabilities, medical experts say.

Children who still required cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at the time they arrived at emergency departments are said to have had a poor prognosis, with some of the survivors having significant neurological impairment.

Regulations enforcement

Experts say water safety education should be prioritised to equip people of all ages with essential swimming skills and knowledge to respond to emergency situations.

The efforts to prevent drowning require a united approach from individuals, communities, and governments.

The World Helth Organisation says strengthening regulations and implementation, proper marking and mapping of water bodies as well as putting barriers where necessary, are also crucial in tackling the high number of drowning incidents around the world.

Creation of accessible and affordable swimming facilities, particularly in low-resource areas where drowning rates tend to be higher will also ensure more people learn swimming as a life-saving skill.

Experts point out that water is therapeutic, and swimming is an exercise capable of stretching nearly every muscle in the body.

With safety measures in place, people everywhere can enjoy swimming for fun or fitness. This is also important in addressing drownings due to floods or boat accidents.