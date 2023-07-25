WORLD
2 MIN READ
Extremists burn Quran again outside Egypt, Türkiye embassies in Denmark
The act triggers international outrage and calls for re-evaluation of freedom of speech.
Extremists burn Quran again outside Egypt, Türkiye embassies in Denmark
The Danish government has said that it does not have the power to block non-violent demonstrators. / Photo: AP Archive / Others
July 25, 2023

Far-right extremist groups set fire to Islam’s holy book, the Quran, in front of the Egyptian and Turkish embassies in Copenhagen on Tuesday after similar incidents in Denmark and Sweden in recent weeks.

Denmark and Sweden have said they deplore the burning of Quran but cannot prevent it under rules protecting free speech. Last week, protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ablaze.

Tuesday's desecration of the Quran in Copenhagen by demonstrators from a far-right extremist group called "Danish Patriots" followed Quran burnings the group staged on Monday and last week in front of the Iraqi embassy.

Two such incidents have taken place in Sweden over the past month.

Shameful acts

Iraq's foreign ministry on Monday called on authorities of European Union countries to "quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate" in light of the Quran burnings.

Türkiye on Monday said it strongly condemned what it called a "despicable attack" on the Quran and called on Denmark to take necessary measures to prevent this "hate crime" against Islam.

The Danish government has condemned the burnings as "provocative and shameful acts" but says it does not have the power to block non-violent demonstrators.

"People benefit from an extended freedom of speech when they demonstrate," University of Copenhagen law Professor Trine Baumbach told Reuters news agency, explaining Danish laws.

"It does not just include verbal expression. People can express themselves in various ways, such as through the burning of items," Baumbach said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us