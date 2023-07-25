SPORTS
LeBron James’ son in stable condition after cardiac arrest
The teenage son of American basketball player LeBron James is recuperating after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.
LeBron James, 38, is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Photo: AFP / AFP
July 25, 2023

The 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing with the University of Southern California basketball team and was in stable condition, ESPN reported on Tuesday, citing a statement from a family spokesperson.

After the incident, which took place on Monday, medical staff treated Bronny James at the scene and took him to a hospital. He was no longer in intensive care, ESPN reported, citing the statement.

The spokesperson did not disclose details about the incident, including where it occurred. The family spokesperson, along with James' agent, could not be immediately reached for comment.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," the statement said, according to ESPN.

Following in father’s footsteps

James is a highly touted incoming freshman guard for the Trojans, having been named a McDonald's All-American as a senior in high school.

The elder James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the best basketball players of all time, has expressed interest to one day play alongside his son in the NBA before his famed career comes to a close.

