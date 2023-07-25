WORLD
2 MIN READ
US announces $400m military aid package for Ukraine
The American government has announced a new $400 million military aid for Ukraine.
The war in Ukraine broke out on February 24, 2022. Photo: AA / Others
July 25, 2023

The United States has announced a new $400 million military assistance package for Ukraine featuring ammunition for artillery and air defense systems.

The announcement on the aid – which will be drawn from US military stocks – comes as Ukrainian troops press ahead with a slow-moving counteroffensive against Russian forces.

The package includes munitions for both Patriot and NASAMs air defense systems as well as Stinger missiles, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, 32 Stryker armoured personnel carriers, and more than 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the assistance is aimed at “strengthening Ukraine's brave forces on the battlefield” and “helping them retake Ukraine's sovereign territory.”

‘Relentless, vicious attacks’

"The people of Ukraine continue to bravely defend their country against Russia's aggression while Russia continues its relentless and vicious attacks that are killing Ukrainian civilians and destroying civil infrastructure," Blinken said in a statement.

The United States has spearheaded the push for international support for Ukraine, quickly forging an international coalition to back Kiev.

Washington has committed to providing more than $43 billion in military aid to Kiev since Russia invaded in February 2022.

SOURCE:AFP
