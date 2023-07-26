AFRICA
Zambia launches probe after grenade blast at school
One of the pupils, reported to be the child of a police officer, brought the grenade to school, according to the police spokesman.
There are now concerns on the safety of learners at school. / Photo: AP
July 26, 2023

Police in Zambia said investigations were continuing with investigations after two pupils got injured by a grenade blast at a school in a southern district.

One of the pupils, reported to be the child of a police officer, brought the grenade to school on Monday after mistaking it for a toy, local outlets report.

It accidentally detonated as they were playing with it, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga is quoted as saying.

The pupils, aged five and nine respectively, sustained deep cuts on their legs from the explosion and have since been discharged from a nearby hospital where they were taken from treatment.

Hamoonga did not offer details why the police officer was keeping the grenade at home.

Parents and teachers have raised concern about the safety of learners in schools, one outlet reports.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
