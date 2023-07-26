An Irish harpist has set a new record for the highest harpist concert during a 20-minute performance in Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro - the highest peak in Africa - as part of a campaign in aid of those living with cystic fibrosis.

Siobhan Brady, 24, achieved the feat on Tuesday in a performance that consisted of traditional and more recent compositions from Ireland, and also included a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Little Bird’.

The new record has not been verified by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Brady is the holder of the current official world record that she set in 2018 in the Himalayan mountain range.

She arrived in Tanzania last week with her team of 19 following years of planning and training in Ireland, according to a press statement from the Highest Harp Concert organisation.

“It’s been an unforgettable experience, rewarding and challenging in equal measure and I know I speak from all of the team when I thank everyone who sent in messages from far and wide," she said.

Brady performance included a Tanzanian song which means ‘Thank You Tanzania’ in Swahili.

Tanzania's government spokesman Gerson Msigwa was among those who have congratulated Brady for her achievement.

The feat was achieved with the help of an African-based team made up of around 60 people.

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disorder that creates a thick, sticky mucus mainly on the lungs and pancreas.