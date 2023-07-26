On Türkiye's impressive progress in the defence industry, the chairman of Turkish drone-maker Baykar said the country now has a wide range of ammunition family, air defence tools, and combat systems.

Speaking at Turkish missile producer Roketsan's stand at the 16th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, Selcuk Bayraktar said the fair exhibits Turkish defence products together, which makes him proud.

The four-day IDEF, which started on Tuesday, is exhibiting a range of defence products including land vehicles, weapons, simulators, radar, sonar, naval platform solutions, aviation systems, missiles, logistic vehicles, supply equipment, and security systems.

Saying that Roketsan has produced Türkiye's first smart ammunition products, Bayraktar said the firm also makes unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ammunition.

Baykar and Roketsan have been cooperating since 2014 and this collaboration enabled the production of well-known UAVs, Bayraktar noted.

Baykar's combat drones TB2 and Akinci were produced thanks to this cooperation, he said, adding that the two companies are working for a third one, Kizilelma.

Murat Ikinci, Roketsan’s CEO, said: "The use of our own national ammunition in our own UAVs is very important for the development of our entire industry.

"We strive to increase the striking power, range, and capabilities of our UAVs with new products."