TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president Erdogan receives Chinese FM Wang for talks
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his desire for stronger collaboration between the two countries, which hold significant influence in global and regional affairs, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.
Turkish president Erdogan receives Chinese FM Wang for talks
In this handout photo, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi (L) in Ankara, Türkiye on July 26, 2023. / Photo: AA
July 26, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the capital Ankara for talks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wang, who is also a member of the political bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

"During the meeting, in which all aspects of Turkish-Chinese relations were addressed, ways were discussed to make more effective use of dialogue and consultation mechanisms between the two countries such as Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, Consultation Mechanism of Foreign Ministers, Consular Consultations, Joint Economic Commission," tweeted Türkiye's Communications Directorate after the meeting.

On the issue of stepping up efforts to align China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Türkiye’s Middle Corridor Initiative, Erdogan said they want to hold the first meeting of the high-level working group established to this end, it added.

Erdogan conveyed his desire for stronger collaboration between the two countries, which hold significant influence in global and regional affairs, said the directorate.

Ways to achieve a more balanced and sustainable structure for bilateral trade between Türkiye and China and issues of mutually increasing investments were also discussed.

On Tuesday, China removed Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who has not seen in public for a month, and reappointed Wang to his former post as the country's top diplomat.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and China were established in 1971. In 2010, relations were elevated to the level of strategic cooperation.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us