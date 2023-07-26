TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Combat against irregular migration linked to fighting terrorism — Erdogan
President Erdogan said that Ankara's goal is to completely eliminate all terrorist structures that pose a threat to Türkiye.
Combat against irregular migration linked to fighting terrorism — Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech at a ceremony held for the graduation of Police Vocational Schools of Higher Education (PVSHE) at Turkish National Police Academy Golbasi Campus in Ankara, Turkiye on July 26, 2023. / Photo: AA
July 26, 2023

Turkish president has said that the way to resolve the issue of illegal immigration lies in a successful fight against terrorist organisations.

Speaking at the Police Vocational Schools Graduation Ceremony in Ankara on Wednesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "Hopefully, we will address this issue (irregular migration) in accordance with our culture, beliefs, laws, and principles of justice."

In the fight against terrorism, Erdogan said: "Our goal is to completely eliminate terrorist organisations as a threat to our country."

"We make sure that the perpetrators pay a heavy price, in equal measure, for the bloodshed of our martyrs and the suffering inflicted on our citizens by the members of separatist organisations," Erdogan said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

He added that Türkiye's ability to thwart attempts against the country’s economy, democracy, foreign policy, unity, and integrity depends on the complete defeat of the scourge of terrorism.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us