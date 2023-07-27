United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns the unconstitutional change in government" in Niger.

Guterres is "deeply disturbed" by the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by members of the Presidential Guard, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, after an apparent coup in the West African nation.

"The Secretary-General calls for an immediate end to all actions undermining democratic principles in Niger," Dujarric added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also called for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum has been removed from power, according to a group of soldiers who appeared on national television on Wednesday night.

There have been international concerns and condemnation since signs of military take-over began to emerge on Wednesday afternoon when some members of the Presidential Guard in Niger blockaded the presidential palace.

Regional bloc ECOWAS, the African Union and the European Union had voiced concerns as the situation unfolded. They called for respect of democratic principles in Niger.