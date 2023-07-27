There is still uncertainty in Niger after some soldiers announced the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday night.

The soldiers cited deteriorating security and economic conditions in the country. But their action has sparked international condemnation and pressure is mounting on them to release President Bazoum who they have detained.

Those behind the plot have not yet announced the head of government.

Here is what we know so far:

17:30 GMT -France condemns 'coup de force' in Niger

France's foreign ministry for called for the immediate restoration of the integrity of Niger's democratic institutions and the release of its president after what it described as a "power grab" in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, France said it supported regional efforts to find a way out of the crisis that would respect Niger's democratic framework and enable an immediate restoration of civilian. France has a significant military presence in Niger, its former colony.

16:40 GMT - UN halts humanitarian operations in Niger

UN humanitarian operations have been suspended in Niger due to a coup attempt in the country, a spokesman said Thursday.

The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Niger has risen precipitously from 1.9 million in 2017 to 4.3 million in 2023, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

And the number of people suffering from severe food insecurity is expected to reach three million during the lean season (June to August), before the next harvest, it said.

OCHA "is telling us that humanitarian operations are currently on hold, given the situation," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Niger's armed forces chief on Thursday declared his support for troops who said they had overthrown the government of President Mohamed Bazoum, AFP news agency reports.

16:00 GMT - Protesters torch Niger's ruling party office

Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in Niamey, the capital of Niger, in support of soldiers who announced the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Eye witnesses say the demonstrators ransacked the Bazoum's ruling PNDS Tarayya party setting vehicles and other property ablaze on Thursday.

The attack happened when politicians from the ruling party were holding a meeting in the office amid uncertainty over an announced military takeover of government.

There were no immediate reports of casualties following the attack. There has been no official comment on the protests and the damage. Witnesses say the situation has returned to normal.

On Wednesday, there were also mass protests by those opposed to soldiers taking over power.

They chanted in support of the government of Mohamed Bazoum who was being detained by the soldiers.

15:45 GMT - Russia demands return to constitutional order in Niger

Constitutional order in Niger should be restored, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, the TASS news agency reported,

Supporters of a coup in Niger ransacked and set fire to the headquarters of the ruling party in the capital Niamey on Thursday.

The army command has declared its backing for the takeover carried out by soldiers of the presidential guard. Soldiers behind the 'coup' not named a head of government.

14:10 GMT - French military aircraft lands in Niger after coup attempt

France landed a military aircraft in Niger on Thursday morning despite an airspace closure imposed after the announcement of a coup on Wednesday night, army Colonel Amadou Abdramane said on state television.

France's foreign and defence ministries as well as the French army did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters news agency reports.

12:30 GMT- Niger's military chief backs soldiers behind coup attempt

Niger's armed forces chief has declared his support for troops who announced that they had seized power.

The group of soldiers behind the coup plot calling themselves the Defence and Security Forces (FDS), declared they had "decided to put an end to the regime," announcing that all institutions were being suspended, the borders closed and a night-time curfew imposed.

As African and international organisations condemned the declared takeover and allies France and the United States voiced their support for Niger's elected leader, Mohamed Bazoum.

"The military command... has decided to subscribe to the declaration made by the Defence and Security Forces... in order to avoid a deadly confrontation between the various forces," the armed forces chief General Abdou Sidikou Issa said in a statement.

11:32 GMT - Türkiye expresses 'deep concern' over coup attempt in Niger

Türkiye says it is deeply concerned about the situation in Niger following an attempted coup in the West African country.

''We follow with deep concern the coup attempt perpetrated by a group within the Armed Forces in Niger, which led to the removal from duty of President Mohamed Bazoum who came to power through democratic elections, and the suspension of all democratic institutions,'' Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

''We hope that the constitutional order, social peace and stability of friendly and brotherly Niger will not deteriorate,'' the statement added.

Türkiye has also promised to ''continue to stand by Niger throughout this critical period.''

11:20 GMT- Tight security amid uneasy calm in Niger's capital

There has been increased security presence in strategic places in Niamey, the capital of Niger, as uncertainty continues over the political situation in the country.

Soldiers announced the 'removal' of the country's president Mohamed Bazoum in a televised speech on Wednesday night. The coup attempt has prompted international condemnation.

''The situation is calm. We are not sure of what is really happening,'' Sulaiman Daouda, a resident of the capital told TRT Afrika on Thursday.

The resident said they have noticed ''heavy security presence'' around military bases and the presidential palace. However, markets remain open and activities were taking place as ''normal.''

The soldiers had announced the closure of the country's borders and declared a curfew. The soldiers have not publicly announced who would head the government.

10:52 GMT - Niger president must be released 'immediately': UN

The United Nations has called soldiers detaining Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum to release him immediately.

"All efforts must be undertaken to restore constitutional order and the rule of law. President Mohamed Bazoum must be immediately and unconditionally released, and his security ensured," UN human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

Earlier, the UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned the ''unconstitutional change of government'' in the West African country after soldiers announced the removal of President Bazoum Mohamed on Wednesday night.

President Bazoum was elected in 2021 marking the country's first democratic transition of power since independence from France in 1960.

10:20 GMT - President Bazoum in ''good health''

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum who some soldiers announced that they have removed from power, was ''in good health'', the country's Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou said.

The country's "legal and legitimate power" was the one exercised by its elected president, the minister told the France24 TV channel.

There had been a "coup bid" but "the whole of the army was not involved," he stressed.

"We ask all the fractious soldiers to return to their ranks," he said. "Everything can be achieved through dialogue but the institutions of the republic must function," the minister added.

Hassoumi Massoudou had suggested on Thursday morning that he was the 'interim head of government' and called on all democrats and patriots to ''defeat'' the soldiers' move because it ''carries all the dangers for our country.''

10:00 GMT- African Union condemns Niger 'coup'

The African Union has condemned the 'removal' of Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum from power by some soldiers on Wednesday.

A group of soldiers appeared on national TV declaring that they had ended the government of Bazoum citing deteriorating security and economic situations in the West African country.

The African Union ''decisively'' condemned the 'coup' and demanded the release of President Bazoum and family who are reportedly being held by the soldiers since Wednesday afternoon.

The soldiers have not publicly announce who heads the government after the 'takeover'.

09:15 GMT - Germany calls on soldiers to return to barracks

Germany on Thursday condemned an attempted coup by some members of the military in the West African country of Niger.

"We are following the events in Niger with great concern. We condemn the attempt by sections of the military to overthrow Niger's constitutional democratic order and call on them to immediately release the democratically elected President Bazoum and return to their quarters,” said a German Foreign Ministry statement.

"The efforts of the African Union and the regional (trade) organization ECOWAS in this regard have our full support. Violence is not a means of asserting political or personal interests," it added.

08:40 GMT- President Bazoum vows to protect 'hard-won' democracy

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum has vowed to protect "hard-won" democratic gains after he was detained by elite troops who declared they had taken power in the West African nation.

Bazoum was confined in Niamey on Wednesday by members of his presidential guard, who hours later announced that "all institutions" in the country would be suspended, the borders closed and a night-time curfew imposed.

Amid fierce condemnation from African and international organisations and Niger's Western allies, Bazoum has stood his ground.

"The hard-won gains will be safeguarded," Bazoum said on Twitter on Thursday morning.

"All Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom would want this," he added. President Bazoum has not been seen publicly since some soldiers from the Presidential Guard blockaded the presidential palace on Wednesday afternoon.

08:00 GMT - UN chief 'deeply concerned' about situation in Niger

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns the unconstitutional change in government" in Niger.

Guterres is "deeply disturbed" by the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by members of the Presidential Guard, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, after an apparent coup in the West African nation.

"The Secretary-General calls for an immediate end to all actions undermining democratic principles in Niger," Dujarric added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also called for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum has been removed from power, according to a group of soldiers who appeared on national television on Wednesday night.