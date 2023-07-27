Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has submitted a list of 28 nominees for approval as members of his cabinet, two months after his inauguration.

The list has been sent to the Senate for vetting and confirmation and were read out in a live broadcast by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

It includes the former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Jigawa state governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, former Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike and former Ebonyi state governor Dave Umahi.

Other people are: