AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigerian President Tinubu names ex-governors in cabinet lineup
The 28 cabinet nominees will have to be vetted and confirmed by the Senate before taking office.
Nigerian President Tinubu names ex-governors in cabinet lineup
Bola Tinubu won the presidential elections in February and was sworn into office in May. Photo: AFP / AFP
July 27, 2023

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has submitted a list of 28 nominees for approval as members of his cabinet, two months after his inauguration.

The list has been sent to the Senate for vetting and confirmation and were read out in a live broadcast by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

It includes the former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Jigawa state governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, former Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike and former Ebonyi state governor Dave Umahi.

Other people are:

  • Muhammad Ali Pate

  • Hannatu Musawa

  • Bello Mohammed Goronyo

  • Sani Abubakar Danladi

  • Abubakar Momoh

  • Lateef Fagbemi

  • Yusuf Maitama Tukur

  • Nkiru Onyejiocha

  • Olawale Edun

  • Mohammed Dangiwa

  • Stella Okotete

  • Uche Nnaji

  • Betta Edu

  • Doris Uzoka

  • Ekperikpe Ekpo

  • Olubunmi Ojo

  • Uju Ohaneye

  • Mohammed Idris

  • Wahid Adelabu

  • Iman Suleiman Ibrahim

  • Joseph Utsev

  • Abubakar Kyari

  • John Enoh

  • Sani Abubakar Danladi

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us