Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has submitted a list of 28 nominees for approval as members of his cabinet, two months after his inauguration.
The list has been sent to the Senate for vetting and confirmation and were read out in a live broadcast by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.
It includes the former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Jigawa state governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, former Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike and former Ebonyi state governor Dave Umahi.
Other people are:
Muhammad Ali Pate
Hannatu Musawa
Bello Mohammed Goronyo
Sani Abubakar Danladi
Abubakar Momoh
Lateef Fagbemi
Yusuf Maitama Tukur
Nkiru Onyejiocha
Olawale Edun
Mohammed Dangiwa
Stella Okotete
Uche Nnaji
Betta Edu
Doris Uzoka
Ekperikpe Ekpo
Olubunmi Ojo
Uju Ohaneye
Mohammed Idris
Wahid Adelabu
Iman Suleiman Ibrahim
Joseph Utsev
Abubakar Kyari
John Enoh
