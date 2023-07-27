AFRICA
Egypt summons Denmark's envoy over Quran burning
The North African country called on Denmark to take concrete actions to stop "these unfortunate incidents once and for all."
Demonstrations have been held in Muslim nations to condemn the burning of Islam's holy book.  / Photo: Reuters
July 27, 2023

Egypt summoned Denmark's ambassador on Thursday over recent Quran burning incidents, the foreign ministry said.

Five anti-Islam activists set fire to a Quran in front of the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen on Tuesday, the third such incident in Denmark in less than a week, following Quran burnings in nearby Sweden that enraged Muslims.

Egypt called "for the authorities in Denmark, and other countries that have witnessed similar events, to take concrete actions to stop these unfortunate incidents once and for all," the ministry said.

