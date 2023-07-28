AFRICA
3 MIN READ
UN lifts arms embargo on Central African Republic
The resolution ending all restrictions on arms for the government was approved by a vote of 13-0, with Russia and China abstaining.
UN lifts arms embargo on Central African Republic
CAR security forces have battled insurgency for years. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 28, 2023

The United Nations Security Council has lifted an arms embargo on the government of the Central African Republic (CAR).

The policy required the country to get advance UN approval for arms purchases and transfers for its security forces. However, the UN kept an arms embargo on mercenaries and all other armed groups.

CAR opposed the arms embargo on mercenaries as fighters from Russia’s Wagner Group have been working in the Central African Republic at the government’s request.

CAR’s Foreign Minister Sylvie Baïpo-Temon told the council after the vote that the arms embargo, which was imposed in 2013, should have been lifted in its entirety.

"This injustice is feeding not peace but insecurity and disorder in the Central African Republic and the world," Baïpo-Temon warned.

The mineral-rich Central African Republic has faced deadly intercommunal fighting since 2013, when Seleka rebels seized power and forced President Francois Bozize from office.

Monitoring extension

Militias later fought back, also targeting civilians in the streets. Untold thousands were killed, and most residents in the capital fled in fear.

A peace deal between the government and 14 rebel groups was signed in February 2019, but violence erupted after the constitutional court rejected Bozize’s candidature to run for president in December 2020.

President Faustin Archange Touadera won a second term with 53% of the vote, but he continues to face opposition from a rebel coalition linked to Bozize. Touadera brought in Wagner mercenaries.

The resolution adopted on Thursday does not mention Wagner by name, but it condemns cross-border criminal activities, the illicit transfer of small arms and light weapons that threaten peace and security in CAR.

It also condemns "the use of mercenaries and violations of international humanitarian law and human rights violations'' perpetrated by armed groups

It maintains the arms embargo on mercenaries and armed groups until July 31, 2024, and extends the mandate of the panel of experts monitoring the implementation of sanctions in CAR until August 31, 2024.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us