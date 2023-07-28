French nuclear fuels company Orano said on Friday its operations in Niger were ongoing despite security events ongoing in the country.

"Our teams are closely monitoring the events that took place on Wednesday in Niger(...) Our activities are continuing," Orano said in a statement.

French nuclear power plants source less than 10% of their uranium from the African country, the company said.

Niger is among countries in Africa's sahel region where France has huge economic interests largely due to the West African country's resources.

Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron has described a coup d'etat that ousted Niger's elected leader as "dangerous" for the Sahel on Friday, as Western powers scramble to preserve a key ally.

"This coup is completely illegitimate and profoundly dangerous, for Nigeriens, for Niger and for the whole region," Macron said on Friday, while also calling for the release of President Mohamed Bazoum.