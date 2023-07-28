AFRICA
2 MIN READ
West African leaders to meet over military takeover in Niger
The announcement of the meeting came moments after the military junta in Niger warned that external interference would lead to bloodshed.
Nigeriens have expressed mixed feelings about the coup with some supporting the junta.   / Photo: AFP
July 28, 2023

West African leaders are due to meet in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, to discuss the military takeover in Niger.

The meeting will be held on Sunday, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu who is also the chairman of the regional group, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), announced in a statement on Friday

"Ecowas and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the region," Tinubu said.

The military junta in Niger warned on Friday that any foreign military intervention would likely lead to bloodshed, in a statement read out on national TV.

The statement, which comes days after the juntas detained the president, warned of "the consequences that will flow from any foreign military intervention."

Meanwhile the European Union has threatened to cut aid to the West African country.

"Any breakdown in the constitutional order will have consequences for cooperation between the EU and Niger, including the immediate suspension of all budgetary support," a statement from the 27-nation bloc said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
