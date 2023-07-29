AFRICA
Sudan paramilitary chief appears in first video since conflict began
General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo urges regular army troops to hand over their commander Abdel Fattah al Burhan.
Daglo insisted that he wanted a return to peace following more than 100 days of fighting  Photo: AFP / AFP
July 29, 2023

The head of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has demanded that his rivals in the army general staff step down to allow more than three months of fighting to end.

In a five-minute video believed to be his first since the fighting erupted on April 15, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo told regular army troops that peace could be restored "within 72 hours" if they handed over their commander General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his top aides.

Filmed wearing military fatigues and surrounded by jubilant RSF fighters, Daglo insisted that he wanted a return to peace in the video released on Friday.

But there was no let-up in the fighting Friday, with residents reporting fresh air strikes and rocket fire on densely populated residential areas of the capital Khartoum.

Witnesses also reported explosions inside the Yarmouk weapons manufacturing and arms depot complex.

Nationwide, the fighting has killed at least 3,900 people and driven more than 3.5 million from their homes.

