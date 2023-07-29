AFRICA
1 MIN READ
African leaders to attend Russia's Navy Day parade
More African countries will also send representation at the event that honours the Russian navy.
African leaders to attend Russia's Navy Day parade
Russian warships have been taking part in a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg. / Photo: Reuters
July 29, 2023

Four African heads of state will attend Russia's annual Navy Day Parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

Five more African countries will also send other representation, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

African leaders pressed Putin on Friday to move ahead with their plan to end the Ukraine conflict and to renew a deal crucial to Africa on the safe export of Ukrainian grain, which Moscow tore up last week.

The Navy Day parade in an annual naval event which honours the Russian navy.

It involves displays of naval hardware in key cities, with the biggest parade held in St Petersburg.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us