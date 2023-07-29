AFRICA
African Union, France ask Niger's coup leaders to reinstate Bazoum
West Africa's regional bloc ECOWAS is expected to to hold an emergency session on the situation in Niger on Sunday.
Soldiers toppled Bazoum on Wednesday citing insecurity and bad economy. Photo: Others / Others
July 29, 2023

The African Union has asked Niger's new junta to return to their bases and restore constitutional order in 15 days as the EU and former colonial ruler France suspended security cooperation and financial aid to the country.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the elite Presidential Guard, on Friday declared himself the West African country's new leader, two days after his forces confined democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum to his official residence.

Tchiani said the putsch was a response to "the degradation of the security situation" and economic woes.

Niger's neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso have both undergone military coups since 2020, fuelled by anger at a failure to quash long-running insurgencies by groups linked to Daesh and Al-Qaeda.

Alarming resurgence

The African Union's Peace and Security Council asked "military personnel to immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority, within a maximum period of fifteen (15) days," after a meeting on the coup.

It condemned the coup in "the strongest terms possible" and expressed deep concern over the "alarming resurgence" of military overthrows in Africa.

France's foreign ministry said his country was suspending development aid and budgetary support to Niger, one of the world's poorest countries, while calling for "an immediate return to constitutional order" and Bazoum's reinstatement.

The EU's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell meanwhile said the bloc would not recognise the putschists and announced the indefinite suspension of security cooperation with Niger with immediate effect as well as budgetary aid.

Bazoum "remains the only legitimate president of Niger," the EU statement said, calling for his immediate release and holding the coup leaders to account for the safety of the president and his family.

Dwindling allies

Borrell said the EU was ready to support future decisions taken by West Africa's regional bloc, "including the adoption of sanctions".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered Niger's ousted leader Washington's steadfast support and warned those detaining him that they were "threatening years of successful cooperation and hundreds of millions of dollars of assistance".

Leaders from the Economic Community of West African States regional bloc will meet on Sunday in the Nigerian capital Abuja to discuss the coup.

Niger has had a turbulent political history since gaining independence in 1960, with four coups as well as numerous other attempts -- including two previously against President Bazoum.

The 63-year-old has been one of a dwindling group of elected presidents and pro-Western leaders in the Sahel as juntas in Mali and Burkina Faso turn away from traditional allies and towards Russia.

SOURCE:AFP
