Nigeria is one of the four African countries participating at FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup. The Super Falcons have participated in every edition of the tournament since 1991.

Philippines fans wearing cultural traditional dresses outside the stadium before the match. Although Philippines, finished bottom of group A, their cultural outfit was an attraction off the pitch. They had also recorded their first World Cup win over co-hosts New Zealand at the tournament.

Vietnam have been in group E along with USA, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Four teams are representing Africa at the tournament - Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa and Morocco - each with their own unique talent. The fans come with unique cultural and continental representation. This fan wears earrings depicting the map of Africa, a continent of 54 countries.

Zambia as one of Africa's representatives at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand have been displaying their colourful cultures.

Although Zambia's performance has been dismal particularly with a shocking 5-0 loss to Spain, the debutants remain proud of their participation.

South Africa have not only been vibrant on the pitch, they also have been showcasing their rich cultures.

South Africa settled for an exciting 2-2 draw in their group G clash with Argentina on Friday that kept both teams alive in the tournament but dented their hopes of progressing.

Morocco are also debutants in the Women's World Cup tournament. On sunday they won a match for the first time with stunning 1-0 victory over South Korea.

After a sense of despair after their 6-0 loss to Germany in their first match last week, now the team and their fans are more confident of keeping their chances alive of progressing in the tournament alive.

As the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup tournament progresses, more colours, cultural displays and other side attractions are expected in addition to footballing actions on pitch.