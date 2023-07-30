In pictures: The World Cup, the cultures, the glamour
In pictures: The World Cup, the cultures, the glamour
The Women's World Cup is underway in Australia and New Zealand. While attention is mostly on the matches and scores, much is happening off the pitch with a lot of attractions including cultural displays.
July 30, 2023

Nigeria is one of the four African countries participating at FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup. The Super Falcons have participated in every edition of the tournament since 1991.

Philippines fans wearing cultural traditional dresses outside the stadium before the match. Although Philippines, finished bottom of group A, their cultural outfit was an attraction off the pitch. They had also recorded their first World Cup win over co-hosts New Zealand at the tournament.

Vietnam have been in group E along with USA, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Four teams are representing Africa at the tournament - Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa and Morocco - each with their own unique talent. The fans come with unique cultural and continental representation. This fan wears earrings depicting the map of Africa, a continent of 54 countries.

Zambia as one of Africa's representatives at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand have been displaying their colourful cultures.

Although Zambia's performance has been dismal particularly with a shocking 5-0 loss to Spain, the debutants remain proud of their participation.

South Africa have not only been vibrant on the pitch, they also have been showcasing their rich cultures.

South Africa settled for an exciting 2-2 draw in their group G clash with Argentina on Friday that kept both teams alive in the tournament but dented their hopes of progressing.

Morocco are also debutants in the Women's World Cup tournament. On sunday they won a match for the first time with stunning 1-0 victory over South Korea.

After a sense of despair after their 6-0 loss to Germany in their first match last week, now the team and their fans are more confident of keeping their chances alive of progressing in the tournament alive.

As the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup tournament progresses, more colours, cultural displays and other side attractions are expected in addition to footballing actions on pitch.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us