The governor of Zamfara, a northwestern Nigeria state, has honoured a female pilgrim who returned $80,000 to the owner during Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Hajiya Aishatu Guru Nahuce, who hails from Bungudu municipality in Zamfara State, came across the money and took it to the Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Agency that sought its owner.

Hajj took place between June 26 and July 1, 2023 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, through his spokesperson Sulaiman Idris, said he was happy to honour Nahuce for her honesty, saying her action “has added to the good name of the people of Zamfara.”

“She has written her name in the good books of history… not everyone can find such a huge amount of money at a place where there was no one and return it,” Lawal said while honouring Nahuce at the Council Chambers of the Zamfara State Government House.

On Thursday, Lawal handed over an envelope to Nahuce, promising to assist her family.

The governor said he had arranged for Nahuce to meet Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who “will also honour her for this act of honesty.”