AFRICA
3 MIN READ
CAR referendum: Presidential term limit faces vote
In the constitutional referendum, the citizens of the Central African Republic are voting on whether to change the presidential term limit or leave it as it is.
CAR referendum: Presidential term limit faces vote
Faustin-Archange Touadera has served as the President of the Central African Republic since March 2016. Photo: AA  / Others
July 30, 2023

Central African Republic is voting on a constitutional referendum on Sunday which, if it passes, could remove a presidential term limit and allow President Faustin-Archange Touadera to run for a third term in 2025.

Touadera was first elected in 2016 for a five-year term and won re-election in 2020 for what was supposed to be his final term in office.

The new constitution would reset the clock, allowing him to run for a fresh seven-year mandate, and the number of terms he or another candidate could run for president would be unlimited.

Opposition parties and some civil society groups have called for a boycott of the referendum, saying it was designed to keep Touadera in power for life.

Turnout was meagre at a polling station in a northern suburb of the capital Bangui early on Sunday, with around two dozen voters in the queue, according to a Reuters reporter.

"I'm hoping that my friends will come out massively to vote. What I really want is stability for the country to progress," said Laurent Ngombe, a teacher and one of the first people to vote.

Rich in minerals

The land-locked country, roughly the size of France and with a population of around 5.5 million, is rich in minerals including gold, diamond, and timber.

It has witnessed waves of instability, including coups and rebellions, since independence from France in 1960.

Touadera, 66, a mathematician, has struggled to quell rebel groups that have controlled pockets of the country since former President Francois Bozize was ousted by another rebellion in 2013.

Touadera turned to Russia for help in tackling the rebels in 2018. Since then, over 1,500 troops, including instructors and private military contractors from Russia's Wagner group, have been deployed in the country alongside the national army.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us