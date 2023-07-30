France has condemned the violence against its embassy in Niger in the wake of a coup earlier this week, urging country to meet its security responsibility.

"France condemns all violence against diplomatic compounds, the security of which is the responsibility of the host state," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"Nigerien forces have an obligation to ensure the security of our diplomatic and consular premises under the Vienna Conventions," it said. "We urge them to fulfil this obligation under international law."

On Sunday protestors shouting slogans against France attacked the French Embassy in Niger’s capital Niamey, with social media footage showing several burning the French flag, pelting the embassy building with stones, and trying to break through the doors and windows before being dispersed by teargas.

The protestors decried what they called “France's interference in Niger's affairs.” In a separate statement, France also vowed immediate and decisive retaliation against such attacks.

Support for regional efforts

"Anyone who attacks French nationals, the army, diplomats or French bases will see France retaliate immediately and decisively. The President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron) will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests," the Elysee Palace said, according to French magazine Le Point.

It reiterated France's support for all regional initiatives aimed at the restoration of constitutional order and the return of Mohamed Bazoum, the country’s elected president.

Last week, a group of soldiers calling themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country delivered a statement on Nigerien state TV shortly after detaining Bazoum, saying they took the step due to the "deteriorating security situation and bad governance."

Bazoum was elected in 2021 in Niger’s first democratic power transition since it gained independence from French colonial rule in 1960.