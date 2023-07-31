Russia says the situation in Niger was "cause for serious concern," after the country's president was ousted in a coup that was condemned by much of the world.

In a call with reporters on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia called for all sides in Niger to show restraint, and for the fastest possible return to legal order.

The concern by the Russian government comes days after Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, welcomed the coup d'Etat in Niger. Wagner has been operating in several countries in the region including Mali and the Central African Republic.

There has been growing international condemnation of the coup staged by members of Niger's Presidential Guard.

The West African regional body, ECOWAS, of which Niger is a member, has threatened to use force if the coup leaders fail to reinstated President Bazoum.

It has also imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on the soldiers behind the takeover of power. The EU and the US have since expressed support for the ECOWAS decision.