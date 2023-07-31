AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Russia expresses 'serious concern' over Niger coup
These are the first public comments by the Russian government since the coup in Niger last week.
Russia expresses 'serious concern' over Niger coup
Russia calls for restraint in Niger. Photo: AFP / AFP
July 31, 2023

Russia says the situation in Niger was "cause for serious concern," after the country's president was ousted in a coup that was condemned by much of the world.

In a call with reporters on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia called for all sides in Niger to show restraint, and for the fastest possible return to legal order.

The concern by the Russian government comes days after Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, welcomed the coup d'Etat in Niger. Wagner has been operating in several countries in the region including Mali and the Central African Republic.

There has been growing international condemnation of the coup staged by members of Niger's Presidential Guard.

The West African regional body, ECOWAS, of which Niger is a member, has threatened to use force if the coup leaders fail to reinstated President Bazoum.

It has also imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on the soldiers behind the takeover of power. The EU and the US have since expressed support for the ECOWAS decision.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us