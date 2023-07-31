SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Nigeria advance to knockout stage at Women's World Cup
Nigeria had a goalless draw against Ireland finishing second in Group B on Monday.
Nigeria's Super Falcons finished second in the group stage. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 31, 2023

Nigeria have advanced to the Women's World Cup knockout stages for just the third time in their history after a 0-0 draw with Ireland in their final Group B match on Monday. The Super Falcons finished second in the group behind hosts Australia.

Nigeria started the game as group toppers and only needed to avoid defeat to advance to the last 16, no matter the result in the other group game between Australia and Canada in Melbourne.

Shots on goal were in short supply but Nigeria had the best opportunity to score in the second half when Uchenna Kanu saw her header saved by goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, who made several timely interventions to give Ireland their first clean sheet.

Nigeria will have to wait until Tuesday to discover who their last-16 opponents will be with Group D yet to be decided. Debutants Ireland were already eliminated after two defeats but go home having earned their first ever point at the World Cup.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
