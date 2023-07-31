Four ministers in Niger, a former minister and the head of ousted president Mohamed Bazoum's party have been arrested by the junta which seized power on July 26, the party said on Monday.

"After the president was detained last week, the putschists went on the attack again and carried out more arrests," the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS) said in a statement to AFP.

On Monday morning, Oil Minister Mahamane Sani Mahamadou -- the son of influential former president Mahamadou Issoufou - and Mining Minister Ousseini Hadizatou were arrested, it said.

The head of the PNDS's national executive committee, Fourmakoye Gado, was also arrested, it said.

Totalitarian regime

The junta had previously arrested Interior Minister Hama Amadou Souley, Transport Minister Oumarou Malam Alma and Kalla Moutari, an MP and former defence minister the party said.

It called for their immediate release, saying Niger risked becoming a "dictatorial and totalitarian regime."

A source close to the presidency said the minister for vocational teaching, Kassoum Moctar, had also been arrested.

The arrests coincided with a statement by the junta requiring "all former ministers and heads of institutions" to hand back their office cars by noon.

Bazoum was toppled last Wednesday by members of the presidential guard, whose head, Abdourahamane Tiani, has declared himself the country's new leader.

His claim is unrecognised internationally and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS has warned of possible military intervention if the putschists fail to hand back power by Sunday.

Junta accuses France

Western allies of Niger have also suspended aid to the country or threatened to do so.

Meanwhile, the junta has accused former colonial ruler France of wanting to "intervene militarily" to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

"France, with the complicity of some Nigeriens, held a meeting with the chief of staff of the Nigerien national guard to obtain the necessary political and military authorisation needed," said a statement read out on national television on Monday.

The move came as part of "its search for ways and means to intervene militarily in Niger," the statement claimed.

In another statement, the putschists accused the security services of an unnamed Western embassy of firing teargas on Sunday on pro-coup demonstrators in the capital Niamey. It said six people had been hospitalised after the incident.