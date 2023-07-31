Türkiye's foreign minister has said the Lachin road, the only land route giving Armenia access to the Karabakh region, is Azerbaijan's territory and that Baku can take any measure on it.

"Lachin road is Azerbaijan's territory. Therefore, Azerbaijan takes whatever measures it deems necessary. Taking (measures) is also one of its greatest sovereign rights." Hakan Fidan said on Monday at a news conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in the capital Ankara.

"We see that Azerbaijan is making every effort there on humanitarian considerations. Medical transitions are also possible. Other routes, which are suitable for extensive material transport, have also been allocated. When we look at all these evaluations, we think that there is no justification for criticising Azerbaijan on this issue," he added.

Azerbaijan has called on countries and international organisations that have made anti-Azerbaijani statements to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, especially concerning developments in Karabakh and the Lachin road.

Despite ongoing talks on a peace agreement following a war in 2020, tensions between Baku and Yerevan have risen in recent months concerning the Lachin road, as well as Azerbaijan’s establishment of a border checkpoint on the road.

Fidan said it is "extremely important" that the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia come to a conclusion.

The minister added that agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be signed soon, adding: "This represents a great opportunity for other countries in the region."

About the key Zangezur corridor land route in the southern Caucasus, Fidan said its opening is “vital”.

"The road to regional stability is through a comprehensive peace agreement. For this, the opening of the Zangezur corridor is of great importance," he added.

The minister also called on the international community not to discriminate between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Do not discriminate between parties, support peace. Don't be a hindrance instead of support," he added.

The Zangezur region was originally part of Azerbaijan, though the Soviets gave it to Armenia in the 1920s, leaving Azerbaijan deprived of a direct overland route to its exclave of Nakhchivan.

Following its 44-day war with Armenia in fall 2020, Azerbaijan has focused on planned connections including motorways and a 43-kilometre (26.7-mile) railway through the corridor.

The corridor would be near or adjacent to Armenia’s border with Iran, reportedly making Tehran concerned the project might cut off its frontier with Yerevan.

Türkiye-Armenia normalisation

On Türkiye's normalisation process with Armenia, Fidan said dialogue continues on what steps should be taken with respect to relations between the two nations.

"Our belief is that the agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be signed as soon as possible," he said, expressing hope that economic, stability, and development process in the Caucasus starts right away, with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Armenia at the centre.

Despite Türkiye being one of the first countries to recognise Armenia's independence in 1991, the two countries have been divided on a range of issues, including Yerevan's occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the events of 1915 during the reign of the Ottoman Empire and the border closure between the two neighbouring countries since 1993.

In 2021, Ankara and Yerevan appointed special representatives to normalise ties.

Bilateral ties with Azerbaijan

With Bayramov, Fidan said they discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, in detail.

"Our economic relations are pleasing. Our mutual investments are over $30 billion. While we are advancing our cooperation in the field of energy, we are working within a holistic strategy based on common interests," he added.

Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy cooperation has turned from a matter that only serves the interests of the two countries to a more strategic level, Fidan said, adding: "In this context, we also contribute to the energy security of Europe."

With the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, an energy crisis on the global level was experienced, he said.

"Meanwhile, there may be a new crisis in Europe next winter. For this reason, uncertainties in the energy markets continue. There are problems not only in supply quantities, but also in price stability," the minister added.

"Türkiye's strategic dialogue and preparations for these issues continue with Azerbaijan for the coming years," Fidan said.