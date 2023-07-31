AFRICA
France: It is still possible to return Bazoum to power
The French government has said it is “still possible” to return deposed President Mohamed Bazoum back to office.
Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was removed from office through a coup on July 26, 2023. Photo: AA  / Others
July 31, 2023

France has said it is “still possible” to return deposed Niger President Mohamed Bazoum to power.

On Monday, French foreign minister Catherine Colonna told BFM news channel that all is not lost for Bazoum, as it is “still possible and necessary” to reinstate him to his position.

Bazoum was removed from office on July 26 through a coup staged by soldiers attached to the Presidential Guard. They cited insecurity and deterioration of the country’s economy as reasons for the coup.

Pressure has mounted on the defiant soldiers to surrender power back to Bazoum and return to the barracks.

The African Union (AU), regional body ECOWAS, the European Union (EU), individual African nations and France have all called for restraint and respect for constitutionalism.

The Niger junta, led by Presidential Guard leader Abdourahamane Tchiani, has however rejected mediation calls, warning other entities against meddling in Niger’s affairs. Tchiani declared himself the country’s transitional president.

Ultimatum

ECOWAS has given the junta a seven-day ultimatum to return power back to Bazoum or face a “forceful reaction.”

The Nigerien solders, however, accuse ECOWAS and France of plotting military intervention against them.

“In its search for ways and means to intervene militarily in Niger, France with the complicity of some Nigeriens, held a meeting with the chief of staff of the Nigerien National Guard to obtain the necessary political and military authorisation," the putschists said on national TV.

Responding to the allegations on Monday, French foreign minister Colonna said the claims were “wrong.”

France has, of late, faced hostility in Niger, its former colony, with its embassy in the capital Niamey attacked by supporters of the coup.

