AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Bursts of gunfire heard in Burkina Faso capital
The shots were heard early Tuesday before ceasing about 40 minutes later, an AFP journalist said.
Captain Ibrahim Traore has just returned to the county after attending the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg. / Photo: Reuters
August 1, 2023

Bursts of gunfire have been heard in the centre of the Burkina Faso capital Ouagadougou near an airbase, the AFP news agency reports.

The shots were heard from around 12:45 am local time (0045 GMT) in the heart of the city before ceasing about 40 minutes later, an AFP journalist is quoted as saying.

"It's an unfortunate incident limited to the air base," a security source told AFP without giving further details, saying only that "the situation is under control".

The incident comes 10 months after a coup, the second in less than a year in the West African country.

Burkina Faso interim President Ibrahim Traore last week held talks with Russian President Vladmir Putin in St Petersburg on the sidelines of Russia-Africa Summit.

He appealed to Russia to help his country establish a nuclear plant in order to meet its energy needs and also sell electricity to neighbouring countries.

Captain Traore seized power in Burkina Faso in a September 30, 2022, coup that ousted Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who in January that year had toppled the country's last elected president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

Some 40% of Burkina Faso has since been seized since by militants.

SOURCE:AFP
