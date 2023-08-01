AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenyan President Ruto threatens cabinet sackings over lateness
Some ministers were reportedly locked out of a presidential event on Tuesday after arriving late, prompting stern remarks from the president.
Kenyan President Ruto threatens cabinet sackings over lateness
President William Ruto was sworn into office in September 2022. / Photo: Reuters
August 1, 2023

Kenya's President William Ruto signaled cabinet sackings could be in the offing after some ministers missed out on a scheduled signing of performance contracts.

Ministers and senior government officials were among those locked out of State House i the capital Nairobi on Tuesday after arriving late for the event, according to local media outlets

"We have a job because we have a contract. If you cannot keep time with your employer, you have basically dismissed yourself. It's just as simple as that," President Ruto said.

"If you do not take this performance contracting seriously it means we do not take the contract with the people of Kenya on performance seriously," he added

Over the last 20 years, Kenyan state officials have been signing such contracts as a measure to gauge the performance of their ministries and state agencies.

Ruto has gained a reputation of being a stickler for time and was visibly upset by the lateness of his ministers at an event he described as " an important public function".

He also scolded state officials who "resort to the old incompetent excuses" that they were caught up in traffic.

Kenya's capital Nairobi is notorious for its traffic congestion but cabinet ministers enjoy traffic clearance privileges and police escorts.

"For those who came late who are members of the executive I will be expecting a written explanation and it should not include matters of traffic," the president ordered.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us