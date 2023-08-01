WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi still not free despite pardon
Jailed Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been pardoned in five criminal cases but she still faces 14 others.
Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi still not free despite pardon
Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to 33 years in prison in 2021. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 1, 2023

Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has been pardoned in five out of 19 criminal cases against her in a military government amnesty.

"Six years imprisonment will be reduced," junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told reporters on Tuesday, explaining that the reduction related to only five of the 19 criminal cases against the 78-year-old democracy icon.

The announcement was part of an amnesty of more than 7,000 prisoners to mark Buddhist Lent. Myanmar frequently grants amnesty to thousands of prisoners to commemorate holidays or special Buddhist dates.

The ex-president, who has been in detention since she was ousted in a 2021 military coup, is serving a 33-year jail term for an array of charges, including corruption, possession of illegal walkie talkies and flouting coronavirus restrictions.

Myanmar Radio and Television reported the pardons by the Chairman of State Administration Council Earlier on Tuesday, but an informed source said Suu Kyi would remain in detention.

House arrest

"She won't be free from house arrest," said the source who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Suu Kyi, 78, the daughter of Myanmar's independence hero, was first put under house arrest in 1989 after huge protests against decades of military rule.

In 1991, she won the Nobel Peace Prize for campaigning for democracy but was only fully released from house arrest in 2010. She swept a 2015 election, held as part of tentative military reforms that were brought to a halt by the 2021 coup.

Suu Kyi has only been seen once since she was held after the February 1, 2021 putsch - in grainy state media photos from a bare courtroom.

The coup plunged the South-East Asian nation into a conflict that has displaced more than one million people, according to the United Nations.

Last week, Suu Kyi was moved from prison to house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw, according to an official from her political party. She is appealing the convictions for the various charges against her.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us