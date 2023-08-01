AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Children missing after boat capsize in Tanzania
Tanzania has the biggest share of Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake, and has recently witnessed deadly boat accidents
Children missing after boat capsize in Tanzania
Accidents involving small boats are common in Lake Victoria / Photo: Reuters
August 1, 2023

Search operations are ongoing after 13 people, including 11 children, were involved in an accident off the shores of Lake Victoria in north-western Tanzania.

Two small boats sank on Sunday while carrying worshippers who were returning from a church service at Mchigondo Village, according to a local official.

It's feared they were carrying double their capacity leading to the accident. The passengers are also suspected to have not worn life jackets.

A local official has blamed lack of equipment for the slow pace of rescue operations.

“Boat owners are supposed to abide by the laws and regulations, especially observing vessel’s capacity and possession of rescue equipment in case of tragedies,” Mkama Nyamkinda told a local media outlet.

Tanzania has the biggest share of Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake, and has recently witnessed deadly boat accidents caused mostly by overloading and poor maintenance of vessels.

In 2018, MV Nyerere - a ferry with a capacity to hold 101 people - sank on the lake killing while carrying as many as 300 people. Some 138 bodies were retrieved from the lake.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us