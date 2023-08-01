TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish woman wounded in attack at Sweden's consulate entrance: official
The wounded woman, who is working for the diplomatic mission, was in critical condition.
The local governor's office said the attack was carried out by a "mentally disabled" person  / Others
August 1, 2023

A Turkish woman employee is seriously wounded in an armed attack on Tuesday in front of Sweden's honorary consulate in Türkiye's western province of Izmir, officials and media reports said.

The local governor's office said the attack was carried out by a "mentally disabled" person, who is a Turkish citizen, in the Konak district of Izmir at 0945 GMT.

The attack took place outside Sweden's honorary consulate, the local media reported. The wounded woman, who was working as a secretary at the diplomatic mission, was in critical condition, the reports said.

"The treatment of our injured citizen, who was transferred to Tepecik Training and Research Hospital by 112 Emergency Health Teams," the statement by the Izmir governorship said.

"He (the perpetrator) was taken into custody together with the weapon used in the incident by our security officers, and a judicial investigation is ongoing."

Meanwhile, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc has condemned the attack adding that “judicial investigation has been initiated regarding the clarification of the disastrous incident”.

Honorary consulates represent their nationals' interests abroad but are not run by professional diplomats.

SOURCE:TRT World
