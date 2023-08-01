AFRICA
Moderate earthquake reported in Eritrea
A moderate earthquake was reported in Eritrea’s capital, Asmara, on Tuesday.
There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries caused by the earthquake in Asmara, Eritrea on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters / Photo: AFP
August 1, 2023

A quake with magnitude of 5.6 has struck southeast of the Eritrean capital Asmara, the government and the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The moderate earthquake which hit at a depth of 10 kilometres struck at 8:15 pm local time, Information Minister Yemane Meskel said.

“Ministry of Mines and Energy affirms that Irafalle is epicenter of the earthquake,” Meskel wrote on social media.

A full report would follow, he added.

Tuesday's quake hit roughly 55 kilometres southeast of Asmara, according to USGS.

Asmara, a quiet city of sidewalk cafes and picturesque villas, was in 2017 designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its colonial Italian modernist architecture.

Eritrea is classified by the United Nations as one of the world's least developed countries.

The Horn of Africa nation ranks 176th out of 191 countries on the UN's 2021 human development index.

