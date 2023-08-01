WORLD
Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election
Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted over his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Donald Trump served as USA’s 45th president between 2017 and 2021. Photo: AP / AP
August 1, 2023

Donald Trump was indicted has been indicted over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US election – the most serious legal threat yet to the former president as he campaigns to return to the White House.

Trump is charged with three counts of conspiracy and one count of obstruction in the 45-page indictment brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding: the January 6, 2021 joint session of Congress held to certify Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

"The purpose of the conspiracy was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud," the indictment said.

