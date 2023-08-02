AFRICA
Tunisian president sacks prime minister Bouden
No explanation was given for dismissal of Najla Bouden, the first woman to head a government in Tunisia.
Najla Bouden was appointed prime minister in October 11, 2021 Photo: AFP   / AFP
August 2, 2023

Tunisian President Kais Saied has sacked Prime Minister Najla Bouden without explanation and replaced her with former central bank executive Ahmed Hachani, whom he tasked with overcoming the "colossal challenges" facing the North African country.

No official explanation was given for Bouden's dismissal, but several local media outlets highlighted Saied's displeasure over a number of shortages, particularly of bread in state-subsidised bakeries.

Saied "terminated the functions" of Bouden, who had been the first woman to head a government in Tunisia, according to a press release and video released by the presidency shortly before Tuesday midnight.

Saied immediately appointed in her place Hachani, who until now worked at the Tunisian central bank and studied law at the University of Tunis, where Saied taught, according to Hachani's Facebook profile.

Unknown figure

The new head of government, a figure unknown to the general public, was sworn in before the president, according to the presidency video.

At the end of the ceremony, Saied wished him "good luck in this responsibility".

The president stressed that "there are colossal challenges that we must overcome with a solid and strong will, in order to protect our homeland, our state and social peace".

In recent days, several meetings have taken place within the government and between the president and ministers over the problem of shortages of subsidised bread in several regions.

Bread riots

According to media, Saied, who recently said "bread is a red line for Tunisians", fears a repeat of the bread riots that left 150 dead in 1984 under Habib Bourguiba, the father of Tunisian independence.

Faced with a low-wage economy, the Tunisian state has since the 1970s centralised the purchase of a large number of basic ingredients such as flour, semolina, sugar, coffee and cooking oil, before putting them on the market at subsidised prices.

The country has been facing sporadic shortages of these products for months, linked, according to economists, to the requirement that suppliers be paid in advance, which Tunisia has had great difficulty doing.

The North African country, which is saddled with a crippling public wage bill from a civil service that employs 680,000 of its 12 million citizens, is struggling w ith debt of around 80 percent of GDP and seeking foreign aid.

