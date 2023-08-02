Kenya's interior ministry has suspended the local activities of cryptocurrency project Worldcoin until relevant public agencies had certified the absence of risks to Kenyans.

The project founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman launched last week.

It requires users to give their iris scans in exchange for a digital ID, and in some countries including Kenya users also get free cryptocurrency as part of plans to create a new "identity and financial network".

"Relevant security, financial services and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities," interior minister Kithure Kindiki said in a statement on Wednesday.

Thousands line up

Thousands of Kenyans have been lining to have their eyeballs scanned in exchange of digital coins. By Tuesday the company said over 350,000 Kenyans had registered, according to local media reports.

The minister said it was critical that "assurances of public safety and the integrity of the financial transactions involving such a large number of citizens be satisfactorily provided."

He said appropriate action will be taken against anyone who ignores the suspension.

'Guinea pigs'

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alfred Mutua urged Kenyans to be wary of being used as "guinea pigs".

Earlier on Wednesday, ICT Minister Eliud Owalo had indicated that Worldcoin was operating legally in Kenya.

“Information available to the Data Commissioner is that within the existing legal frameworks is that there is no provision in the law that the organisation has breached. There has been correspondence with them,” Owalo is quoted by local outlets as saying.