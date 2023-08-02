TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues 80 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
Turkish Coast Guard teams determined the presence of irregular migrants on two inflatable boats off the coast of Ayvacik district in Canakkale province.
Türkiye rescues 80 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
Irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial water by Greek forces were saved by Türkiye. / Photo: AA
August 2, 2023

Türkiye rescued 80 irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces in the Aegean Sea.

Turkish Coast Guard teams determined the presence of irregular migrants on two inflatable boats off the coast of Ayvacik district in Canakkale province.

After being brought to the shore, the migrants were taken to the provincial migration authority for necessary procedures.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering vulnerable lives.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us