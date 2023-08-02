The UN has started a complex operation to transfer 1.14 million barrels of crude oil from a dilapidated supertanker abandoned off the coast of Yemen for over 8 years, to a new vessel.

"More than half the oil aboard the decaying FSO Safer has been transferred to the replacement vessel Yemen in the past seven days," the UN resident coordinator for Yemen, David Gressly, said on social media on Tuesday.

Gressly said the $143 million operation to transfer oil from the decaying FSO Safer to the new UN purchased vessel Nautica in the Red Sea would take 19 days to complete.

‘Ticking time bomb’

UN officials have warned for years about the possibility that the 47-year-old tanker lying north of the Yemeni port Hudaydah, could crack and explode.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN has taken on the delicate operation as a spill would spell environmental catastrophe for the region.

“United Nations has begun an operation to defuse what might be the world’s largest ticking time bomb. This is an all-hands-on-deck mission and the culmination of nearly two years of political groundwork, fundraising and project development" said the UN chief.

The ageing vessel, with its corroding hull, is carrying four times as much oil as was spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska – enough to make it the fifth largest oil spill from a tanker in history.

Cost of spill

Experts observe that an oil spill of such magnitude would wipe out 200,000 livelihoods instantly and fish stock would take 25 years to recover.

Because of the Safer's position in the Red Sea, a spill would result in the closure of all ports in the area for weeks. Shipping disruptions through the Bab al-Mandab Strait to the Suez Canal in Egypt would cost billions of dollars per day.

The UN chief warned that the cost of a clean-up alone would be $20 billion and said that shipping all the way to the Suez Canal could be disrupted for weeks.

Next steps

Guterres however noted that this was just a “milestone in the journey”, as the next step involves securing the replacement vessel to a specialised safety buoy.

He has called for a further $20 million to finish the project, including the scrapping of the Safer and removing any remaining environmental threats to the Red Sea.

The Safer, a floating storage and offloading facility, has been moored around 50 kilometres southwest of the Ras Issa peninsula on Yemen’s west coast for more than 30 years.

In 2015, production and the maintenance of the tanker stopped due to the eight-year conflict between a pro-government Saudi-led coalition, and Houthi rebels controlling the capital Sanaa and the waters where the Safer is positioned.