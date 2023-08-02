At least 20 people have died after a boat capsized in Ugandan waters on Lake Victoria on Wednesday.

Onyango said that nine people have also been rescued.

“The boat was carrying bags of charcoal, fresh foods and silver fish,” he said, adding that the cause of the incident is attributed to “overloading and bad weather.”

He said a search operation was underway to find five missing people.

John Wandera, a fisherman who was among those who rescued the victims, told Anadolu that the boat capsized due to strong winds.

Boat accidents are common in Uganda.

On July 5, five people died when their boat capsized in the same lake in Mukono district.