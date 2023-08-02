Türkiye will continue to carry out “intense” efforts and diplomacy for the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Russian counterpart.

In a phone call on Wednesday, the two leaders also agreed on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Türkiye, Communications Directorate said, in a statement.

Underlining the importance of the Black Sea grain deal, which he regards as a "bridge of peace," Erdogan stressed that during the Russia-Ukraine war, steps that may escalate tension should not be taken.

Erdogan said that the long-term suspension of the Black Sea Initiative will not benefit anyone, adding that the low-income countries in need of grain will suffer the most.

He emphasised that grain prices, which decreased by 23% during the deal implementation period, have increased by 15% in the last two weeks, the statement said.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the deal, which it signed last July along with Türkiye, the UN, and Ukraine to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. But even when renewing the deal in previous months, Moscow has complained that the Russian part of the agreement was not being implemented.

Erdogan also thanked Putin for sending two amphibious firefighting aircraft for Türkiye’s fight against wildfires.

He voiced his pleasure over Russian tourists’ increasing interest in Türkiye and expressed hope that through collective efforts, a record will be broken in tourism this year, the statement said.

Upcoming peace talks

Later this week, President Erdogan's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic will attend the Ukraine peace talks that will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The latest situation in Ukraine will be discussed, and views will be exchanged for peace between Russia and Ukraine during the meeting on Saturday.

Representatives from NATO, the EU Commission and EU Council, national security advisers from Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Italy, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UK, the US, Japan, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland are expected to attend the meeting.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow will be monitoring the meeting and its outcome.

"Undoubtedly, Russia will keep an eye on this meeting. We'd have to fully understand what goals are being set and what the organisers actually plan to talk about. We have repeatedly said that any attempts to somehow contribute to a peaceful settlement deserve a positive assessment, " Peskov said.

Kilic will also hold bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.