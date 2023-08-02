BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Tanzania increases fuel prices
Tanzania attributes the increase in fuel prices to dollar shortage.
Tanzania increases fuel prices
The prices of fuel in Tanzania have increased by at least 17%. Photo: AP / Photo: Reuters
August 2, 2023

Tanzania has increased the costs of fuel by at least 17% in its latest monthly review.

A litre of petrol in the country’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, now retails at Tsh3,199 ($1.30) from Tsh2,736 ($1.11) the previous month.

A litre of diesel now costs users Tsh2,935 ($1.20) from Tsh2,544 ($1.04) charged last month. The new price of a litre of kerosene is Tsh2,829 ($1.15), up from Tsh2,668 ($1.09).

The prices are effective Wednesday, August 2, Tanzania’s Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) said.

EWURA Director General James Mwainyekule said the upwards review of the prices was caused by dollar shortage in the East African nation and the global crude oil prices.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
