Abdourahamane Tchiani, the Presidential Guard leader who declared himself President of Niger after the coup against Mohamed Bazoum, has termed the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS “illegal and inhumane.”

Tchiani, who spoke in the capital Niamey on Wednesday, also said that no amount of foreign pressure will make the Nigerien military reinstate Bazoum.

His remarks come on the back of intense criticisms from different quarters, including the African Union, the European Union, and individual nations such as France, Kenya and the US, over the unconstitutional removal of Bazoum from office.

ECOWAS has imposed financial and travel restrictions against the soldiers who carried out the coup, and also barred Niger from engaging in free trade with its neighbours.

Defiant

ECOWAS has given the coup leaders a seven-day ultimatum to reinstate Bazoum or face a “forceful” action.

Despite the mounting pressure, Tchiani has said he will discharge the presidential duties without fear.

On Wednesday, he nominated ministers for the external security and general documentation dockets.