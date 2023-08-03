By Firmain Mbadinga

Djollo Aaron Zeby is an Italian artist of Ivorian origin who has actualised one of the many ideas running through his head - the blending of African art and modern design.

He has christened it Afroekletism. It portrays African masks, paintings and pottery in vibrant colours such as pastel pink (his favourite colour), pink, brown or even white.

The creations from Afroekletism already have a following that is growing by the day.

The works of art are sculpted, painted or shaped in near-perfect asymmetry, and the results of his hours of thought and work attract the curiosity of lovers of classical art, the media and even those for whom fine art has often seemed abstract or even boring.

And boredom is precisely the main thing that Djollo Aaron Zeby wants to do away with in the art world.

Aaron Zeby wants to make African masks more decorative and no longer limit them to the traditional concept.

"I've always believed there was a gap in the market for a modern, playful and colourful West African interior design brand. Afroekletism is my way of creating something different and eye-catching that everyone can have in their own home," he said.

The inspiration

Afroekletism' was born in Aaron Zeby's mind while on a hospital bed earlier this year following an illness that he says nearly cost him his legs and possibly his life.

The 30 year-old, who until then had worked in digital communications, was inspired by a video he watched on his phone about artificial intelligence.

So it was that the man who has always been in love with art and aesthetics made the link with the culture of his parents' continent of origin.

He figured he could design sketches and other artistic models, and then add decorative aspects digitally before either printing them or having them sculpted.

The start

French philospher Albert Camus said "We live with ideas which, if we really experienced them, would change our whole lives."

It is by making this quote his own that Djollo Aaron Zeby has been trying to shake up the world of African art and art in general.

So it was armed with strength and determination that the father of Afroekletism left hospital and began to imagine his first creation.

For his first creation, he wanted from the outset to set the codes of his artistic identity.

"I mix concepts linked to Voodoo, which is part of African culture, even if I'm not initiated into it. I also revisit the stories of African tales and legends, which are elements of our cultures, in order to create my creations," he explained.

"I want to pass on these cultural values, through this more colourful form of African art, to everyone, with particular attention to Africans in the diaspora who were born between two cultures," added Aaron Zeby.

For his first work, Aaron Zeby drew a human face painted pink with a black back of the head, which he called "Adam". This work tells a story full of symbols.

"As the son of a pastor, I wanted to depict Adam, the first man of religious creation, who represents humanity. This Adam is holding an apple and seems hypnotised and even overwhelmed by the apple, which in turn refers to technology, knowledge and progress in a form of dystopian future", explained the artist.

"With this work, I want to encourage people to think about the choices they are called upon to make in life, because this Adam, because of the choice he made in taking the apple, now seems overwhelmed by life," he added.

Aaron Zeby says that just one month after launching his website, through which he exhibits his works, he has received numerous positive reviews, orders and proposals from galleries and football stars of all origins.

However, the young Afro-Italian says he has been criticised for using artificial intelligence to design his creations.

But as far as the African traditionalist movement is concerned, Aaron Zeby says he has not yet received any hostile, let alone negative, criticism.

For the future, Aaron Zeby plans firstly to fulfil all the orders he has received since the publication of these designs.

The Afro-Italian also hopes to realise the potential for collaborations with renowned galleries, as well as working with artists and other craftsmen based in Africa.

Although the first Afroekletistic creations are currently more geared towards painting and sculpture, Aaron Zeby has another idea in the back of his mind: to extend his artistic movement to fashion.