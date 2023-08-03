Morocco have stunned Colombia in the Women’s World Cup Group H match to qualify for the Round of 16 in the tournament held jointly by Australia and New Zealand.

Midfielder Anissa Lahmari scored the only goal against Colombia towards the end of the first half to guarantee Moroccans a spot in the Round of 16.

Germany, who were touted as one of the tournament’s favourites, were bundled out of World Cup after drawing 1-1 against South Korea.

Following the results on Wednesday, after all group stage matches were played, Colombia topped Group H with 6 points, the same as Morocco’s, but with a superior goal difference.

Germany, who opened their Group H match against Morocco, had thrashed the North African team 6-0 to send a loud warning to the rest of the teams in the group.

Germany falters

Germany, however, lost 2-1 in their second match against Colombia, and needed a win to secure a spot in the Round 16.

The team, however, faltered in their last match against the lowly-ranked South Korea.

South Korea had pulled ahead in the 6th minute through Cho So-hyun before Germany cancelled the lead in the 42nd minute through Alexandra Popp.

The two-time world champions, however, could not find another goal to secure them a place in the Round of 16. They emerged third in Group H, behind Colombia and Morocco.

Morocco now joins Nigeria and South Africa in the Round of 16.

Morocco will play against France in the knockout stage on August 8, while Colombia will face off against Jamaica.