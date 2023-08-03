Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has sent a delegation to Niger in efforts to broker a peaceful solution to the neighbouring country’s leadership crisis.

This comes one week after Presidential Guard soldiers staged a coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

“Our concern is democracy and the peace of the region,” Tinubu said in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, shortly after unveiling the team to Niger on Thursday.

Abdulsalami Abubakar, who served as Nigeria’s transitional president between 1998 and 1999, will lead the delegation to Niger, Tinubu said.

Other members of the team are the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray.

The three were deployed under the mandate of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which is chaired by Tinubu.

Political impasse

The Nigerian leader also sent a separate delegation to engage with the leaders of Libya and Algeria on the Niger crisis. The second team is headed by Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, the former Secretary of the Nigerian Government.

The delegation to Niger left Abuja on Thursday, and are expected to meet the rivaling parties; Niger military leadership and the ousted leader, Bazoum.

They are expected to “expeditiously resolve the current political impasse in Niger,” according to Tinubu.

The ECOWAS chief said that he hopes the two delegations will “engage all stakeholders robustly with a view to doing whatever it takes to ensure a conclusive and amicable resolution of the situation in Niger.”

“Both leaders of the two missions expressed optimism on the outcome of the assignments,” Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu, said in a statement on Thursday.

Coup condemned

Since the coup against Bazoum happened, Presidential Guard commander, Abdourahamane Tchiani, has declared himself Niger’s transitional president, an action that has attracted criticism from far and wide, including France, the European Union and other major world bodies.

ECOWAS has since imposed sanctions against Niger and its military senior leadership, including Tchiani.

The self-declared president has vowed to fight off any attempts to reinstate Bazoum to power, accusing him of laxity in addressing security and economic challenges in Niger.